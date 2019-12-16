Police seek man who stole Amazon packages from apartment complex in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are seeking help to identify a man they say stole numerous Amazon packages from the vestibule area of an apartment complex on Fond du Lac Avenue in Menomonee Falls on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Officials say the man left in a silver Honda CRV.

If you have any information that would assist the Menomonee Falls Police Department in identifying the suspect, you are urged to contact Officer Holsbo at 262-532-8700 and reference case #19-036676. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505 or by visiting stopcrimewaukesha.com.