State champ is also about giving back

Posted 3:26 pm, December 16, 2019, by
Data pix.

MUSKEGO--Shane Dunning is a senior at Muskego High School. He is the kicker and punter on the 2-time defending Division 1 state champion football team. Shane made field goals from over 40 yards in snowy weather during playoff games to help secure victories. He earned all-conference, all-county, and all-region kicking honors this season. Shane's success is also helping raise money for childhood cancer research. He set up a site alongside Alex's Lemonade Stand. People were able to pledge money for how many field goals he would make.

Shane Dunning
Muskego H.S.
Senior
Football

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.