State champ is also about giving back

MUSKEGO--Shane Dunning is a senior at Muskego High School. He is the kicker and punter on the 2-time defending Division 1 state champion football team. Shane made field goals from over 40 yards in snowy weather during playoff games to help secure victories. He earned all-conference, all-county, and all-region kicking honors this season. Shane's success is also helping raise money for childhood cancer research. He set up a site alongside Alex's Lemonade Stand. People were able to pledge money for how many field goals he would make.

Shane Dunning

Muskego H.S.

Senior

Football