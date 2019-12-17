Officials: Rochester woman found passed out at wheel with 2 young children in back seat

RACINE — A 30-year-old Rochester woman is expected to face multiple charges following an incident early Tuesday, Dec. 17.

In a news release, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office indicated around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a deputy stopped to check on a vehicle that was stopped in traffic on State Highway 20 at County Highway D in the Village of Rochester. There was heavy damage to the vehicle and the windshield was smashed.

The deputy approached the vehicle to see if assistance was needed. He saw a woman was passed out at the wheel with the car running and her foot on the brake pedal. The deputy also noticed two children in the back seat, ages 5 and 3. According to officials, the deputy asked the 5-year-old child to unlock the passenger door so he could put the vehicle in park and shut it off.

Investigators say it was determined the woman struck a mailbox in the Village of Yorkville — and continued to drive another ten miles before coming to a stop where the deputy located the vehicle.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Jacqueline Robinson. Officials say she failed standardized field sobriety tests and was found to be in possession of heroin. A search of the vehicle located additional drug paraphernalia.

Robinson is being held in the Racine County Jail with a total bond of $31,100 on the following charges:

Operating while under the influence with a passenger under 16 years old (two counts)

Recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

Possession of narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The two children were turned over to Racine County Children Protected Services.