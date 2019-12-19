LIVE: Sentencing of Adrian Thomas, man convicted of killing Joanne Curley of Pewaukee

Franklin PD: Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Walmart on S. 27th Street

Posted 12:32 pm, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:41PM, December 19, 2019

Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Franklin Walmart

FRANKLIN — Police say a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Walmart on S. 27th Street in Franklin on Thursday morning, Dec. 19.

Officials say at 10:15 a.m., they received a 911 call from managers at the Walmart reporting they had discovered an indication that an explosive device may be in the building.

The store was safely evacuated and the building was searched by officers from the Franklin Police Department with assistance of Explosive Detection K-9(s) from the Milwaukee Police Department and Department of Homeland Security.

No explosive devices were located in the building.

The store was expected to reopen for business Thursday afternoon.

Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Franklin Walmart

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.