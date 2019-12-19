× Star Wars Night at Miller Park set for May 9, 2020, special presale underway now

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, Dec. 19 that Star Wars Night at Miller Park is set for Saturday, May 9, 2020. To celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a special presale will be held starting now!

A number of costumed fan groups from the Star Wars galaxy will be on hand to make special appearances throughout the game, and Jedi willing to participate in the cause will receive a limited-edition Jedi Lorenzo Cain bobblehead. This presale is a unique opportunity to guarantee your limited-edition bobblehead.

This is the sixth consecutive year with a Brewers Star Wars Theme Night, and in the past the event has been met with great excitement from fans. Tickets are limited and only those who purchase this special theme night ticket package are eligible to receive the Jedi Lorenzo Cain bobblehead.

Ticket packages can be purchased at brewers.com/themenights and will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app. Demand-based pricing applies. A maximum of 24 tickets can be purchased per person.