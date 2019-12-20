× Pelosi invites President Trump to deliver State of the Union

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Dec. 20 formally inviting him to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress,” Pelosi wrote.

President Trump has accepted the invitation, said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

Pelosi extended the invitation to President Trump to make the annual address just two days after the House adopted two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.