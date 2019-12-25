MPD: Suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash caught on surveillance camera

Posted 6:56 am, December 25, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help to locate a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in the city’s Bay View neighborhood on Tuesday evening, Dec. 24.

Officials say the woman was walking her dogs near Howell and Dover around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck by the suspect. Police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed — and then fled the scene. The striking vehicle was last seen traveling south on S. Howell Avenue.

Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood

Milwaukee police released on Wednesday morning a snapshot from surveillance video which indicates the vehicle to be a smaller square body SUV — possibly a Jeep Liberty or Dodge Nitro. Parts recovered at the scene are blue. Officials say the vehicle may also have been equipped with a roof ladder or bicycle rack which was dislodged in the crash. The vehicle likely has damage to the front passenger side light assembly and bumper.

Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in hit-and-run near Dover and Howell

Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in hit-and-run near Dover and Howell

 

Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in hit-and-run near Dover and Howell

Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in hit-and-run near Dover and Howell

Officials say no arrests have been made in this incident.

Anyone with any information on this case or the suspect is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.