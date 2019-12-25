MPD: Suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash caught on surveillance camera

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help to locate a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in the city’s Bay View neighborhood on Tuesday evening, Dec. 24.

Officials say the woman was walking her dogs near Howell and Dover around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck by the suspect. Police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed — and then fled the scene. The striking vehicle was last seen traveling south on S. Howell Avenue.

Milwaukee police released on Wednesday morning a snapshot from surveillance video which indicates the vehicle to be a smaller square body SUV — possibly a Jeep Liberty or Dodge Nitro. Parts recovered at the scene are blue. Officials say the vehicle may also have been equipped with a roof ladder or bicycle rack which was dislodged in the crash. The vehicle likely has damage to the front passenger side light assembly and bumper.

Officials say no arrests have been made in this incident.

Anyone with any information on this case or the suspect is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).