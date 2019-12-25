× Sheriff: Porch pirates caught with 108 packages after vehicle rolled over during chase

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Sheriff’s officials said a man and woman were caught with 108 packages that did not belong to them after a chase ended in a crash two days before Christmas in Butte County, California.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 23, deputies responded to the area near the Oro-Chico Highway and the Midway in Durham, California following a report of a man possibly taking mail from mailboxes on Lott Road.

The vehicle was reported to have been last seen turning onto Midway from the Oro-Chico Highway.

Deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description given of the vehicle involved in the mail theft, and as they turned around, the driver, identified by sheriff’s officials as Jeremy Blumlein, 41, of Chico, California, fled.

The deputies tried to catch up as Blumlein continued north on Mulberry Street, and then east onto 16th Street. When the deputies turned onto 16th Street, they noticed Blumlein had already lot control and the vehicle rolled over.

Blumlein and his passenger, identified by sheriff’s officials as Breanna Maier, 26, of Magalia, California were not hurt in the crash.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of approximately 108 packages and envelopes addressed to approximately 56 people and 37 addresses.

Investigators also found methamphetamine and a wallet containing multiple gift/prepaid type cards, along with hundreds of dollars in cash.

Blumlein was arrested for felony reckless evading, identity theft, mail theft, violation of probation, and possession of a controlled substance. Maier was arrested for identity theft, mail theft, and violation of probation.