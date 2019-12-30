President Trump announces Milwaukee rally

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump will be in Milwaukee for a Keep America Great Rally on Jan. 14 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The rally will begin at 7 p.m.

Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. released the following statement:

“President Trump has delivered for Wisconsin creating 37,400 new jobs, including 4,900 new manufacturing jobs and 13,800 new construction jobs. President Trump looks forward to returning to the Badger State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.'”