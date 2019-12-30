Winter weather advisory Dodge, Sheboygan, Washington counties through Tuesday morning

President Trump announces Milwaukee rally

Posted 1:04 pm, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, December 30, 2019

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump will be in Milwaukee for a Keep America Great Rally on Jan. 14 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The rally will begin at 7 p.m.

Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. released the following statement:

“President Trump has delivered for Wisconsin creating 37,400 new jobs, including 4,900 new manufacturing jobs and 13,800 new construction jobs. President Trump looks forward to returning to the Badger State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.'”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.