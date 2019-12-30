Troy Hoffmann charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Racine County shooting

RACINE COUNTY — Troy Hoffmann, the man accused of fatally shooting a man and a dog at a Town of Norway home Thursday, Dec. 26, has been charged first-degree intentional homicide — among other charges.

According to a criminal complaint, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a shooting on Loomis Road near Highway 36. At the scene, authorities found a man who had been shot multiple times in the abdomen and legs. He was still breathing, but motionless on the kitchen floor of the home. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. He was later identified as Chad Bickler.

Authorities spoke with a woman who said Bickler was her current love interest and that her current boyfriend, Hoffmann, had found out about Bickler. She told authorities that Hoffmann had texted her saying that, if she was going to see Bickler, he was going kill Bickler.

The criminal complaint states that, the night of the homicide, the woman had arrived at Bickler’s house when she saw headlights in her rearview mirror and was struck by Hoffmann who had crashed his vehicle into hers. The two got in an argument, and she fled — fearing for her life — to call police. While on the phone with police, she saw Hoffmann walk up to the house, heard several gunshots and saw Hoffmann walk back toward his car. From there, she told police, he began firing shots toward her.

A person who was at the house during the homicide told authorities that they heard sounds from outside and Bickler went to the kitchen. The witness then heard gunshots and found Bickler on the kitchen floor, shot. The person then went upstairs to hide. The person also saw their dog laying by the stairs dead, also shot.

Hoffmann, 40, faces charges on three counts: first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; and felony mistreatment of animals, use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces life in prison.