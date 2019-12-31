× Police: 2 men shot, wounded near 51st and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — Two men were hurt in a shooting near 51st Street and Fond du Lac Avenue Tuesday evening, Dec. 31.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m.

Police said the Milwaukee men, ages 37 and 30, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation was underway to determine what led up to this.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.