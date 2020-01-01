Born at 2:01 a.m.: Meet Autumn, Baby New Year at Froedtert Hospital

Posted 5:56 pm, January 1, 2020, by , Updated at 05:57PM, January 1, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Waukesha parents welcomed Baby New Year at Froedtert Hospital’s Birth Center Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Hospital officials said in a news release Autumn was born at 2:01 a.m. to Mike and Kristy of Waukesha.

In a photo shared by Froedtert officials, Autumn shows off her keepsake “Welcome to the Family!” blanket, a gift to every baby born at Froedtert Hospital, Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital, and Froedtert West Bend Hospital in 2020.

2020 marked the second year the Milwaukee Bucks and the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network will welcome every baby born with the keepsake receiving blanket.

Congratulations, Mike and Kristy!

