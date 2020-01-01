Milwaukee police investigate fatal crash near 35th and Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash near 35th and Congress on the city's north side early Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on a bridge near the intersection. There are two vehicles involved -- a car and an SUV. It is not clear whether slippery conditions contributed to the wreck.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched to the scene for at least one death. There is no word yet on whether anyone else was hurt in the wreck.

