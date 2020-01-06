Milwaukee man charged in fatal head-on crash on New Year’s Day

MILWAUKEE — Charged have been filed against a 44-year-old Milwaukee man in connection with a fatal crash that happened near 35th Street and Congress Street early Wednesday, Jan. 1. The accused is Eugene Scull.

Scull is facing the following charges:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration

Two counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm)

According to the criminal complaint, just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash near 35th and Congress. Upon arrival, officers observed two crashed vehicles, a Camaro and a Ford Expedition SUV.

The driver of the Camaro was alive and conscious. He was transported to the hospital with a fractured leg that required surgery to repair. The passenger of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Amanda Smith.

Officials say Eugene Scull and a woman were seated in the Expedition when police arrived. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for a leg fracture.

According to the complaint, Scull was combative with police and smelled of an intoxicant. He was taken to a hospital and treated for a leg injury. Hospital personnel drew a sample of his blood at 4:15 a.m. Police sent the blood to the Crime Lab for testing, where a toxicologist analyzed the sample and concluded that the blood alcohol concentration was .159 g/100 ml.

The complaint indicates the Expedition had been southbound on 35th St. when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lane, colliding with the Camaro. A nearby house had a video camera that recorded the crash; it shows the Expedition losing control and crashing into the Camaro.

Scull told police that prior to the accident he had been at a social club. He consumed alcohol at the club. He also told police that earlier in the evening he smoked marijuana. He said that the Expedition is his vehicle and that he had been driving it that night at all times prior to the crash. He said he could not remember the crash or even remember leaving the club at the end of the night.