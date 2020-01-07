‘Now, I’m burying her:’ Man says ‘I wish I didn’t leave’ before fiancee killed in crash on New Year’s Day

MILWAUKEE — The fiance of a woman killed by a suspected drunk driver early on New Year’s Day talked exclusively with FOX6 News Tuesday, Jan. 7 — on the mend physically after his release from the hospital, but devastated emotionally after losing the love of his life. New Year’s Eve for Quinton Greene and Amanda Smith was likely no different than countless couples — spending the day with family, and then heading to Water Street to ring in 2020, before heading back to a relative’s for food and games, until it was time to go home.

“She was just, truly, one in a million,” said Greene.

Greene and Smith were friends for years.

“We actually almost dated in high school,” said Greene.

They eventually realized they were meant to be together.

“We accomplished so much — things I wasn’t focused on — buying houses, taking trips, trying to see the world,” said Greene. “She opened me up to all of that.”

Their travel together was, at first, cross-country road trips, with Smith afraid to fly until she was convinced to jet off to Miami with Greene’s family.

“She fought all the way, and so we dragged her — literally had to drag her,” said Greene. “It was funny, but we got on the plane.”

Greene’s mother, Vita, said the experience changed Smith.

“She just wanted to fly everywhere!” she said.

Smith also wanted Greene by her side — always seeking his opinion.

“And that was one of the reasons I fell in love with her,” said Greene.

They were set to be married in June, and Greene said they spent a wonderful New Year’s Eve and the first hours of 2020 together before tragedy struck.

“The whole thing was just smiles — the whole day,” said Greene.

After a fun day and night, it was time to head back to Greene’s mother’s house. Little did they know what would come.

“Sometimes, I just wish I didn’t make that decision to leave because she’d still be here,” said Greene. “I remember it all.”

About a block away from Greene’s mother’s home, an SUV driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into their vehicle. Greene’s leg was shattered — but that was nothing compared to his heart.

“I just remember trying to comfort her and let her know I love her, that the kids will love her, and just trying to help her the best way I can,” said Greene.

Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done.

“Everything was ‘we,'” said Greene. “We’re going to do this. We’re going to do that. We’re going to grow old together. We’re going to get buried together.”

Those plans were derailed just hours into the new year.

“And, now, I’m burying her, and this is just hard,” said Greene. “It’s hard.”

With a long road of recovery ahead for Greene, his family set up a GoFundMe.com account to assist with his medical bills. CLICK HERE to learn more.

Eugene Scull charged in crash

Prosecutors said the man who caused this crash, Eugene Scull, 44, told police he couldn’t remember it. He was driving the Ford Expedition SUV that slammed into a Camaro Greene and Smith were in, prosecutors said. A woman in his vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of a leg fracture.

Scull faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, and two counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm). Cash bond was set at $55,000 when he appeared in court for the first time on Sunday, Jan. 5.

According to the complaint, Scull was combative with police and smelled of an intoxicant at the scene. He was taken to a hospital and treated for a leg injury. Hospital personnel drew a sample of his blood at 4:15 a.m. Jan. 1. Police sent the blood to the Crime Lab for testing, where a toxicologist analyzed the sample and concluded that the blood alcohol concentration was .159.

The complaint indicated the Expedition had been southbound on 35th Street when Scull lost control and crossed into the northbound lane, colliding with the Camaro. The crash was caught on camera.

Prosecutors said Scull told police that prior to the crash, he had been at a club, where he consumed alcohol. He also told police earlier in the evening he smoked marijuana. He confirmed the Expedition was his vehicle and that he had been driving it that night at all times prior to the crash. The complaint said Scull “could not remember the crash or even remember leaving the club at the end of the night.”