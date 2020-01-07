‘The local people are freaked out’ after a 6.4 magnitude quake rattles Puerto Rico

GUANICA, PUERTO RICO – JANUARY 7: People inspect damage and help to take merchandise out of a local store after a 6.4 earthquake hit just south of the island on January 7, 2020 in Guánica, Puerto Rico. This morning’s earthquake was preceded by a series of smaller quakes in the south of the island with the epicenter in Guánica. (Photo by Eric Rojas/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — It is the worst earthquake some locals say they have ever experienced. Those living there have been on edge all day — worrying there could be more to come.

Puerto Rico awoke to violent shaking just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 — causing homes and buildings to collapse. A disabled man was killed inside his home. At least eight others were injured.

“I woke up. I was looking at the ceiling fan shake back and forth, back and forth,” said Scott Myers, who lives in Puerto Rico.

Myers is a Michigan native and a surfer living along the northwestern coast of Puerto Rico.

“Looked out the window and the entire coast was lit up with giant waves,” Myers said.

The 6.4 magnitude quake on Tuesday started just a few miles off the southwestern edge of the island — and could be felt throughout the territory. It tore down Punta Ventana, a natural rock formation and popular tourist destination.

GUANICA, PUERTO RICO – JANUARY 7: A home is collapsed on one side after a 6.4 earthquake hit just south of the island on January 7, 2020 in Guánica, Puerto Rico. This morning’s earthquake was preceded by a series of smaller quakes in the south of the island with the epicenter in Guánica. (Photo by Eric Rojas/Getty Images)

“Probably about 4:27 a.m. we felt an aftershock. We had no power,” Myers said. “I ran outside and asked is everybody is everyone OK? And instantly I saw all the lights turning off, the rooster started making a lot of noise and I saw people vacating the beach.”

Aftershocks continued throughout the morning.

“At about 7:20 this morning, same thing,” Myers said.

GUAYANILLA, PUERTO RICO – JANUARY 7: Rubble covers the street after a 6.4 earthquake hit just south of the island on January 7, 2020 in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. This morning’s earthquake was preceded by a series of smaller quakes in the south of the island with the epicenter in Guánica. (Photo by Eric Rojas/Getty Images)

A tsunami alert was issued. Surfers flocked to the ocean while other locals moved inland.

“The local people are freaked out. They’re not used to this,” Myers said. “A 200 mile per hour sustained wind, they can handle. But earthquakes, no not so much. The local vibe is everyone’s scared. The surfers are excited, but the local people are getting off the beach.”

Two firemen survey a collapsed building after an earthquake hit the island in Guanica, Puerto Rico on January 7, 2020. – A strong earthquake struck south of Puerto Rico early January 7, 2020 followed by major aftershocks, the US Geological Survey said, the latest in a series of tremors that have shaken the island since December 28. The shallow 6.4 magnitude quake struck five miles (eight kilometers) south of the community of Indios, the USGS said, revising down its initial reading of 6.6. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Many businesses on the island were also closed Tuesday as cleanup begins.

