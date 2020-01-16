Iran’s president says ‘no limit’ to nuclear enrichment

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president says there is “no limit” to the country’s enrichment of uranium following its decision to abandon its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal. That move came in response to the killing of the top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq earlier this month.

In a speech before the heads of banks, President Hassan Rouhani said the nuclear program is in a “better situation” than it was before the nuclear agreement with world powers. President Donald Trump abandoned that agreement in May 2018 and has since imposed crippling sanctions on Iran. Last summer, Iran began openly breaching limitations of the agreement in response.