UW-Milwaukee falls 90-84 to Detroit Mercy

Posted 10:30 pm, January 16, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Antoine Davis hit six 3-pointers and scored 29 points and Detroit Mercy jumped out to a big first-half lead and held off Milwaukee 90-84 on Thursday night.

Davis made 9 of 19 shots from the floor, added five assists and four rebounds, but had nine of 19 turnovers by the Titans (4-15, 2-4 Horizon League). Marquis Moore finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Chris Brandon added 12 points and 14 boards for his second double-double of the season. Dwayne Rose Jr. scored 16 off the bench.

The Titans shot 46% overall, 45.5% from distance (10 of 22) and made 28 of 31 free throws (90%). Detroit Mercy led 55-38 at halftime.

Deandre Abram paced the Panthers (8-10, 3-3) with a season-high 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Abram added 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Darius Roy pitched in with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Te’Jon Lucas had 13 points, seven assists and four steals.

Milwaukee shot 41% from the floor, 38.5% from beyond the arc (10 of 26) and made 18 of 24 free throws.

