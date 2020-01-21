Mequon man cited after TSA finds loaded gun in coat at Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — An Ozaukee County man on Tuesday morning, Jan. 21 was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration with a firearm at a Mitchell International Airport checkpoint. He had a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets.

TSA officers caught the handgun when the man removed his coat and placed it on the conveyor belt to go through the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA officers detected the gun inside the front zippered pocket of his coat.

The man, a resident of Mequon, told officials that he did not know that he was carrying his loaded gun because he thought it was in a different jacket.

TSA contacted the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, whose officers came to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning prior to citing him on state weapons charges.

According to a news release from the TSA, passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.