Chelsea Clinton visits Milwaukee to tour new family reading space

MILWAUKEE -- A new family reading space is now open at the Vel R. Phillips Youth and Family Justice Center in Milwaukee.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton was joined by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Chief Judge Maxine White to tour the space and waiting area.

There was also a listening session to talk about initiatives in Milwaukee to help early-childhood development. The goal is for the new center to be one of many more locations.

"We hope that if this early reading space is as lively as we see it is here today, and over the days to come, we have the chance to open more early-reading and early-literacy spaces and other family courts throughout the state," said Clinton.

Located near Watertown Plank Road and I-41, The creation of the child-friendly space comes, in part, with help from Too Small to Fail -- the early-childhood initiative of the Clinton Foundation.