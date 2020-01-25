Officials: 2 dead, 1 injured in Jefferson County crash

Winter weather advisory extended for much of SE Wisconsin through 12 p.m. Saturday
Posted 9:46 am, January 25, 2020

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal, two-vehicle crash on STH 18 near Hope Lake Road Friday night, Jan. 24.

According to preliminary investigations and witness statements, authorities say a semi-truck traveling westbound on STH 18 lost control. A van traveling eastbound on the highway then struck the semi-truck. Both occupants of the van were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation team.

