Officials: 2 dead, 1 injured in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal, two-vehicle crash on STH 18 near Hope Lake Road Friday night, Jan. 24.

According to preliminary investigations and witness statements, authorities say a semi-truck traveling westbound on STH 18 lost control. A van traveling eastbound on the highway then struck the semi-truck. Both occupants of the van were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation team.