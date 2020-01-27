× Designs to be revealed for new wayfinding signs for people biking, walking

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) and Milwaukee County Parks are hosting a public open house meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12 to reveal the designs of new wayfinding signs for people biking and walking.

Attendees will also learn how signs will be placed along streets and trails and how destinations on signs will be chosen. Residents will have the opportunity to provide input on sign design preferences, placement, and destinations that should be on signs.