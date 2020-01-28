Vigil to be held for man killed in hit-and-run near 35th and Wright

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A vigil will be held Tuesday night, Jan. 28 for 53-year-old Anthony Barnes. Barnes was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday, Jan. 26 as he rode a bicycle near 35th Street and Wright Street.

The medical examiner said he was riding a bicycle westbound without lights, early Sunday, and without wearing a helmet when he was struck by a vehicle headed southbound — traveling through the intersection at a high rate of speed. The posted speed limit in the area is 30 miles per hour, and the medical examiner said speed was a factor in this hit-and-run.

The medical examiner said a pole camera captured the crash and showed two vehicles headed southbound on 35th Street at a high rate of speed, one behind the other, with the second vehicle moving around the first vehicle. The first vehicle then struck Barnes, who was carried on the hood for about 180 feet, the medical examiner’s report said. He was found down in the street about 30 feet from his bicycle.

A neighbor called 911 after making the disturbing discovery.

Late Sunday, police announced the striking vehicle and driver had been located after asking for the public’s help finding a maroon or red Pontiac G6 model year 2005-2010 with damage.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in this case.