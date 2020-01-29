× Marquette University to build new home for business, innovation leadership programs

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University President Michael Lovell announced on Wednesday, Jan. 29 that the university will build a new home for the College of Business Administration and innovation leadership programs. The school will be built at the corner of 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, the former site of McCormick Hall, which was demolished last fall.

A news release indicates Marquette’s fundraising team raised more than $44 million for the project in less than 18 months, including 12 gifts over $1 million. The $70 million building is being funded primarily through generous philanthropic support from alumni, parents and friends. Broad-based fundraising for this project will continue, with the desire to break ground in fall 2021.

The facility will also house interdisciplinary innovation leadership programs that help develop leaders who mobilize others to think creatively, act boldly and deliver solutions.

In addition to dedicated innovation leadership space, the building is expected to include several unique components that will transform Marquette’s business education, including:

Wrap-around advising and career guidance, with centers for student success and career development on the ground floor.

A new multi-functional special event space where top executives and recruiters will meet and interact with the next generation of leaders.

Upgraded signature labs and classrooms, including a pitch stage where business students will competitively share their ideas with industry, investors and the larger community.

The College of Business Administration has been housed in Straz Hall for the past 35 years. It is home to three top-25 U.S. News & World Report ranked programs: real estate, executive MBA and supply chain. Over 90% of Marquette Business students are employed or attending graduate school within six months of graduation.

Visit marquette.edu/future-of-business for more information.