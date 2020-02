SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee firefighters responded to a rollover crash involving a vehicle that traveled up a small hill and slammed into the corner of a Dunkin Donuts store.

The only person in the vehicle was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No other persons were hurt.

The South Milwaukee Building and Health Departments were requested to the scene to determine the extent of damage to the building and the ability of the store to re-open.