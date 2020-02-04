Milwaukee DNC Host Committee leaders investigated over reports of bullying, harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Two Milwaukee DNC Host Committee leaders are being investigated after staffers raised concerns in the workplace. There have been reports of bullying and harassment within the committee.

In a letter written by the 2020 Host Committee and obtained by FOX6 News, the Board of Directors address "concerns about the work environment and certain members of staff leadership."

"None of this should get in the way of us having a great convention to showcase Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Mayor Barrett said he saw a copy of another letter on Friday from senior female staff members expressing concerns. The Host Committee has hired an "impartial, third-party" for the investigation.

Joe Solmonese, the CEO of the Democratic National Convention said in a statement:

“The Democratic Party is firm in our belief that every person deserves to feel safe and respected at their place of work and we will always take seriously claims of bullying and workplace harassment. The claims made by employees of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee present an unacceptable and upsetting environment. The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee Board of Directors is moving forward with a plan to restore an office culture that aligns with the values and expectations of our party.”

Additionally, another member of the Host Committee's leadership, Adam Alonso, is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the probe.

The Host Committee is responsible for "recruiting volunteers," "raising funds" and "providing convention-related facilities." That is separate from the responsibilities of the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC), which is responsible for planning and conducting the convention.

Mayor Barrett said he remains satisfied with the work the committee has done so far.

"There is a tremendous amount of work that's being done -- continuing to be done as we prepare for July," Barrett said.

FOX6 News reached out to the attorney who is overseeing the investigation. We have not heard back.

The convention starts on Monday, July 13 and runs through Thursday, July 16.

