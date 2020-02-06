Look familiar? Menomonee Falls PD seeks help identifying theft, identity theft suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying a theft and identity theft suspect.

Police say a suspect stole banking cards and a person from a “briefly unattended” parked car at the Menomonee Falls Home Depot store around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 31. The suspect then made a purchase inside the Home Deport with one of the stolen cards just 10 minutes later.

The suspect may be involved in other crimes with a similar method in the surrounding areas, authorities said.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.