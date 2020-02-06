Look familiar? Menomonee Falls PD seeks help identifying theft, identity theft suspect

Posted 10:26 pm, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 10:33PM, February 6, 2020

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying a theft and identity theft suspect.

Police say a suspect stole banking cards and a person from a “briefly unattended” parked car at the Menomonee Falls Home Depot store around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 31. The suspect then made a purchase inside the Home Deport with one of the stolen cards just 10 minutes later.

Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft suspect

The suspect may be involved in other crimes with a similar method in the surrounding areas, authorities said.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.