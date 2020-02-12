Campus community remembers Marquette dean fatally struck by car: ‘A loss for the school’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Joe Daniels was among the field of thousands at the Green Bay Cellcom Marathon in 2012.

Six years off his stage-four lymphoma diagnosis, the long-time runner had turned back to running to get in shape.

"He beat cancer, and he had a really tough type to do that, which makes this accident that much more tragic, if you really think about it," said Marc von der Ruhr.

von der Ruhr, a former Marquette University student-turned mentee and friend, was by Daniels' side.

Daniels, the 60-year-old dean of Marquette's business school was crossing 10th Street at Wisconsin Avenue when he was struck by a northbound SUV shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Court filings say a 20-year-old woman failed field sobriety tests. The SUV also smelled of burned marijuana, and a small bag of weed was found inside.

"It's definitely a loss for the school," Josh Redmann, a Marquette student, said.

Wednesday, the campus woke to the terrible news.

"I think that's what's so tragic about it, because it shouldn't have happened, but it did," said Marquette student Brooke Rodden.

"I was shocked, frankly," John Keefe, another student, said.

A private prayer service was held Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12 for the campus fixture of more than 30 years. He inspired numerous students, like von der Ruhr, who was once a student and, later, a research colleague. But, more importantly, a friend.

"He's one of the best people I've ever had the privilege to know, and that's not an exaggeration by any stretch of the imagination," said von der Ruhr.

The driver of the SUV that struck Daniels did stay on scene and was arrested for OWI. Funeral arrangements for Daniels have not yet been set.