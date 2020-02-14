× Shorewood police investigate carjacking near UW-Milwaukee campus

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police are investigating a carjacking that took place near the intersection of N. Maryland Avenue and E. Edgewood Avenue near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

A Facebook post by Shorewood police say the crime happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Investigators say the victim was seated inside a vehicle that was parked on the driveway of a residence on that block. Shortly after the vehicle had been started, two males dressed in all black clothing approached the vehicle. One suspect demanded the victim exit the vehicle — and implied he had a weapon. Both suspects then entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call the Shorewood Police Department at 414-847-2610.