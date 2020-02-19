View election results from the 2020 spring primary

Charges not likely in fatal Ozaukee Co. snowmobile crash, sheriff’s office says

Posted 4:03 pm, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 04:14PM, February 19, 2020
Data pix.

FREDONIA -- Several snowmobile trails cross WIS 57 in Ozaukee County, including one just north of Meadowlark Lane where the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said that tragedy occurred.

Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, Feb. 18, emergency responders throughout Ozaukee County tried to save the life of William Redmond. The 51-year-old Fredonia resident had been ejected from his snowmobile after being hit by a flatbed truck.

Ozaukee County snowmobile crash

Ozaukee County snowmobile crash

Ozaukee County snowmobile crash

Despite a stop sign posted on the snowmobile trail at WIS 57, indicating northbound and southbound traffic has the right of way, the Sheriff's Office said Redmond headed west across the road anyway.

Redmond was pronounced dead at the scene. Those who knew him say he was a member of the local Schnee Katzen snowmobile club. His passing has hit the snowmobile community hard.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said they will likely not be pursuing criminal charges against the truck driver since initial reports indicate the snowmobiler was at fault. However, the crash remains under investigation.

