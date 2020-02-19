Charges not likely in fatal Ozaukee Co. snowmobile crash, sheriff’s office says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDONIA -- Several snowmobile trails cross WIS 57 in Ozaukee County, including one just north of Meadowlark Lane where the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said that tragedy occurred.

Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, Feb. 18, emergency responders throughout Ozaukee County tried to save the life of William Redmond. The 51-year-old Fredonia resident had been ejected from his snowmobile after being hit by a flatbed truck.

Despite a stop sign posted on the snowmobile trail at WIS 57, indicating northbound and southbound traffic has the right of way, the Sheriff's Office said Redmond headed west across the road anyway.

Redmond was pronounced dead at the scene. Those who knew him say he was a member of the local Schnee Katzen snowmobile club. His passing has hit the snowmobile community hard.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said they will likely not be pursuing criminal charges against the truck driver since initial reports indicate the snowmobiler was at fault. However, the crash remains under investigation.

43.455597 -87.940493