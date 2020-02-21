× Marcus Center announces 2020/2021 Broadway performances

MILWAUKEE — The Marcus Center has announced its Broadway performances for the 2020/2021 season.

A six-show package will include ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,’ ‘Aida,’ ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ ‘Pretty Woman,’ and ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ Subscribers can make it a seven-show package to include Les Miserables which will kick off the season on Oct. 27.

New subscriptions will go on sale to the general public in late April 2020.

Looking ahead to the 2021/2022 season, Broadway smash hit ‘Hamilton’ will return to the Marcus Center. 2020/2021 subscribers who renew for the following season will receive priority access to ‘Hamilton’ tickets.

To be among the first to be notified when packages become available, you are invited to join the Marcus Center’s notification registry here.