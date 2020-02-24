Postseason excitement builds after Bucks clinch playoff berth: ‘It sets us up for a long playoff run’

Posted 5:08 pm, February 24, 2020, by , Updated at 05:35PM, February 24, 2020

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 20: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks plays against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on February 20, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks made history Sunday night, Feb. 23 — clinching a playoff berth. The team secured its playoff spot earlier than any other NBA team in the history of the league. Now, preparations are already underway for the postseason.

The team secured their playoff spot Sunday after the Washington Wizards lost to the Chicago Bulls.

“That’s just a tribute to the way they’ve been playing so far this season,” said Michael Belot, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president. “Certainly, it sets us up for a long playoff run.”

Bucks fans are hopeful for a long playoff run.

“They need to execute. They need to win the finals this year because if it’s not this year, I don’t know when it will be,” said Bucks fan Andy Holzmann.

Though the postseason doesn’t tip off for several weeks, team officials are already prepping for the playoffs. Merchandise will be available in the weeks to come and the further the team goes, the more retail will be available.

“Our waiting list for Bucks playoff tickets for single games is actually completely full and sold out,” Belot said. “But they do go on sale whatever is remaining on March 9.”

If you don’t want to spend money on a ticket, Bucks officials say the Deer District is the place to be for the NBA Playoffs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.