Postseason excitement builds after Bucks clinch playoff berth: ‘It sets us up for a long playoff run’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks made history Sunday night, Feb. 23 — clinching a playoff berth. The team secured its playoff spot earlier than any other NBA team in the history of the league. Now, preparations are already underway for the postseason.

The team secured their playoff spot Sunday after the Washington Wizards lost to the Chicago Bulls.

“That’s just a tribute to the way they’ve been playing so far this season,” said Michael Belot, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president. “Certainly, it sets us up for a long playoff run.”

Bucks fans are hopeful for a long playoff run.

“They need to execute. They need to win the finals this year because if it’s not this year, I don’t know when it will be,” said Bucks fan Andy Holzmann.

Though the postseason doesn’t tip off for several weeks, team officials are already prepping for the playoffs. Merchandise will be available in the weeks to come and the further the team goes, the more retail will be available.

“Our waiting list for Bucks playoff tickets for single games is actually completely full and sold out,” Belot said. “But they do go on sale whatever is remaining on March 9.”

If you don’t want to spend money on a ticket, Bucks officials say the Deer District is the place to be for the NBA Playoffs.