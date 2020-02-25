× UW-Milwaukee asks 2 students studying abroad in South Korea to return to US

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee asked two students studying abroad in South Korea to return to the United States.

Officials said in a news release the students are not in the area of South Korea where travel is restricted, and there is no reason to believe they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The university asked them to return to the United States as a precaution after the federal Centers for Disease Control issued a Level 3 advisory for South Korea, advising travelers to avoid all nonessential travel there. The students are scheduled to fly back to the United States on Friday.

Statement from UWM

“The health and well-being of our students is UWM’s top concern. We will continue to monitor conditions in other countries where students are studying abroad and will take appropriate action based on the advice of health officials. We do not have any students studying abroad in China, the other country with a Level 3 advisory due to coronavirus, this semester.”