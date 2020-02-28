Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Cocaine, marijuana found in toddler’s diaper bag during traffic stop, 2 taken into custody

RACINE — Two people were taken into custody early Friday morning, Feb. 28 after cocaine and marijuana were found inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Racine.

According to police, around 1:40 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on Ohio Street near Republic Avenue.

The deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and recovered the following:

  • 117.7 grams of cocaine
  • 145.5 grams of marijuana equally separated within four plastic baggies & 1 package of marijuana edibles
  •  $535.00 US Currency

The cocaine and marijuana were located within a toddler’s diaper/care backpack which was next to the child. The toddler was sitting within a car seat that was unbuckled. The car seat was also not secured to the vehicle’s seat restraint system.

The operator of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman from Racine, was charged with the following:

  • Neglecting a Child
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver (Repeater)
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver
  • Keep or Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place
  • Multiple traffic-related violations (including child restraint device violations)

A passenger of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Kenosha, was charged with the following:

  • Neglecting a Child
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver (Repeater)
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver
  • Keep or Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place
  • Probation Violations – Wisconsin and Illinois
  • Contempt Warrant – Kenosha County

They were both transported to the Racine County Jail and each is being held on a $65,000 bond.

The cocaine recovered was also field-tested for the presence of fentanyl and had a positive test result.

