Dow surges 5%, 1,200+ points on hopes for central bank help on the economy

Posted 3:09 pm, March 2, 2020, by , Updated at 03:14PM, March 2, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 02, 2020 in New York City. Stocks were up slightly in morning trading following a week that saw a massive sell off due to fears over the Coronavirus. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,200 points, or 5%, on hopes that central banks will take action to shelter the global economy from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The huge gains clawed back some of the ground lost in a massive sell-off last week.  Technology companies led the gains.

The Dow jumped 1,293 points to 26,703. It was the biggest-ever point gain for the Dow and the biggest percentage gain since March 2009.

The S&P 500 index rose 135 points, or 4.6%, to 3,089.

The Nasdaq added 384 points, or 4.5%, to 8,952.

Bond prices rose again, sending yields lower.

