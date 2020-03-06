Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

DQ celebrating 80th birthday with BOGO 80-cent Blizzard deal

Posted 1:49 pm, March 6, 2020, by

CHARLOTTE HALL, MD - OCTOBER 10: A Dairy Queen store is shown October 10, 2014 in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Dairy Queen has said that its payment systems were breached by hackers and customer names, credit and debit card numbers, and expiration dates were recently exposed during the security breach. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Can you think of a better way to celebrate a birthday than with a Blizzard? No? That’s ok, Dairy Queen can’t either.

DQ is inviting you to join them in celebrating their 80th birthday with a special promotion.

The restaurant announced Wednesday that it is offering a Blizzard BOGO deal through March 15. If you buy one Blizzard at regular price, you can get a second one of equal or lesser value for 80 cents.

The deal applies to all 15 Blizzard flavors, including the flavor of the month — currently Mint Oreo.

