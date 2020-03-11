Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Starbucks offering mental-health, financial resources to employees affected by coronavirus pandemic

Posted 6:23 pm, March 11, 2020, by
Starbucks

SEATTLE — Starbucks is trying to make sure its employees have the tools they need to cope not only with a new coronavirus but also the stress accompanying the pandemic.

Workers at the coffeehouse chain will have access to mental-health resources and can be compensated for any scheduled shifts they miss because of the COVID-19 virus.

Starbucks’ Executive Vice President Rossann Williams wrote a letter to employees on March 11 that stated:

“You have our full support when it comes to partner care, including access to catastrophe pay, benefits that support your physical and mental health, as well as a network of prnters who are all here to help.”

Starbucks employees have access to benefits such as the “Cup” fund — it was started for workers facing unexpected financial hardships. The company’s employee assistance program offers free counseling to workers and members of their household.

The company has also added a subscription to the meditation app Headspace — a direct response to the statistic that one in five adults experience mental illness each year.

Starbucks is based on Washington state, the hardest-hit state, with 29 deaths due to coronavirus thus far.

