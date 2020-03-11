× Students in Taiwan build hand sanitizer-dispensing robot amid coronavirus outbreak

TAIWAN — As the coronavirus continues to spread, one school is taking a fun approach to fighting germs.

Students at an elementary school in Taiwan elementary school are learning to problem-solve while staying clean — building their own robotic hand sanitizer dispensers.

Kids ranging from six to twelve years old lined up to use the self-built disinfecting robot. But the children didn’t just help prevent the spread of the virus, their teachers are also educating them about other places they should be sanitizing such as using the restroom or playing outside.