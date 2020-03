× Tom Hanks announces he and wife, Rita, ‘tested for coronavirus, found to be positive’

SYDNEY, Australia — Actor Tom Hanks on Wednesday night, March 11 announced he and his wife, Rita, tested positive for coronavirus.

Hanks shared the following message on social media:

“Hello folks, Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!

Hanx!”