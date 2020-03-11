Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Tom Hanks announces he and wife, Rita, ‘tested for coronavirus, found to be positive’

Posted 8:26 pm, March 11, 2020, by

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, Australia — Actor Tom Hanks on Wednesday night, March 11 announced he and his wife, Rita, tested positive for coronavirus.

Hanks shared the following message on social media:

“Hello folks, Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!

Hanx!”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.