Churches take caution as coronavirus concerns spread among worshipers: ‘Respond with wisdom’

MILWAUKEE -- It might not be traditional, but for the next week worshipers at The Ridge Community Church will have to participate in services differently.

"We've canceled services at our physical locations this week and we're meeting here instead," said The Ridge's Mark Weigt.

A live stream helps communicate a message as coronavirus ramps-up across the nation.

"We began to ask, 'What's the wise thing to do?' We just felt that the wise thing was just to cancel and to push everybody to have a service experience online," Weigt said.

It's one of several churches in southeast Wisconsin making adjustments.

"We really are taking this virus seriously," said Bishop Walter Harvey with Parklawn Assembly of God. "We have a membership of over 200 people, so to limit the physical contact, we're going to limit attendance to the first 600."

At Parklawn Assembly of God, Sunday will be scaled back despite a large celebration -- installing a new senior pastor. Harvey is encouraging those who are sick to stay home and, instead, watch on Facebook Live.

"We respond with wisdom, and we also respond with love and compassion for those who are sick," Harvey said.

During this Lenten season, Catholics will not be obligated to attend mass for the next three Sundays. Churches will be open, but people are asked to use their best judgment before coming inside.

Religious leaders are encouraging people to keep their faith during a time of crisis.

"Ask yourself, 'What's the wise thing to do?' and do the wise thing, but don't panic and be afraid," Weigt said.

Harvey said Parklawn Assembly of God is being deep cleaned and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer. In the meantime, Catholic mass can be seen on FOX6 Sunday mornings at 5:30 a.m.

The Ridge's live stream can be viewed HERE. Fox Point Lutheran Church has canceled service for Sunday morning, March 15 but will upload a recorded message from the pastor to its YouTube page.