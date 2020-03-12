Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Niall Horan to perform at BMO Harris Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 1

Posted 8:10 am, March 12, 2020, by

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Niall Horan performs during Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2019 - Show on December 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

MILWAUKEE — Niall Horan announced Thursday, March 12 the second leg of his upcoming tour. The newly announced summer dates includes a stop in Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The tour will also include special guest Sam Fischer on the summer leg.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Honda Civic Tour presents Niall Horan, Nice to Meet Ya. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. through Citi Entertainment.

For complete presale details visit http://www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at LiveNation.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.