× Niall Horan to perform at BMO Harris Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 1

MILWAUKEE — Niall Horan announced Thursday, March 12 the second leg of his upcoming tour. The newly announced summer dates includes a stop in Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The tour will also include special guest Sam Fischer on the summer leg.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Honda Civic Tour presents Niall Horan, Nice to Meet Ya. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. through Citi Entertainment.

For complete presale details visit http://www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at LiveNation.com.