Coronavirusnow.com: Hub for reliable, timely news about the evolving COVID-19 health situation
Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Betty White confirms she is ‘fine’ amid coronavirus outbreak

Posted 7:37 am, March 13, 2020, by , Updated at 07:40AM, March 13, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actress Betty White attends Betty "White Out" Tour with the Lifeline Program at the Los Angeles Zoo on December 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — 98-year-old Betty White is doing well amongst the coronavirus outbreak, according to TODAY.

Concern over White’s safety arose on Twitter Wednesday night after Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had contracted the virus.

White’s fans were concerned for her health, especially since people over the age of 60 and anyone with serious medical conditions are most at risk for the virus.

However, one of White’s representatives confirmed to TODAY on Thursday that “Betty is fine.”

Currently, there are nearly 126,400 confirmed cases of the virus globally. U.S. cases have ballooned this week, nearly tripling since Monday at more than 1,300.

60,000 people who have contracted the disease have recovered.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.