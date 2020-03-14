Cleaning company offers germ-killing tips, services during coronavirus pandemic

NEW BERLIN — In the midst of coronavirus chaos, practicing healthy hygiene is extremely important, but so is keeping the spaces around you free of germs.

One local disinfection service is working day-and-night to blast away bacteria. Based in New Berlin, Enviro-Master Services is busier than ever.

At Brew City CrossFit in Milwaukee, nasty germs resting on kettlebells, exercise bikes and everything in between stand no chance against Enviro-Master’s virus vaporizer.

“That sprayer emits a germicide that will kill colds and flu, norovirus…different forms of coronavirus, swine flue and 47 different organisms,” Emily Casey, Enviro-Master franchise owner, said.

With each spray, Casey and Lee Jarson say they are blasting 99.999% of bacteria away from a given object.

“The sprayer we use places a positive charge on the germicide,” said Casey. “If you were to spray it directly at a dumbbell, it would adhere to the entire dumbbell, not just the part you sprayed it at.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Enviro-Master Services franchise owners have had their hands full.

“The amount of calls we’ve been fielding has gone up tremendously,” Jarson said.

Gyms, bars, restaurants and even grocery stores throughout southeast Wisconsin have requested the company’s disinfection services. But Casey and Jarson say there are certain areas at home you should focus on when cleaning.

“Kitchen, bathrooms, door handles, remotes,” said Casey. “I don’t think people realize how often they need to clean their cell phones.”

Above all, the pros remind everyone to wash their hands.

The chemical the company uses is environmentally friendly. They say a professional cleaning service, like theirs, should be used at least once a week. Given the current situation, they are cleaning some of their clients’ spaces — including Brew City Crossfit — as often as three times a week.