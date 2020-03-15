× April 7 presidential primary: Officials anticipate ‘500% increase’ in absentee voting amid coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — Ahead of the April 7 presidential primary, and amid coronavirus concerns, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Neil Albrecht on Sunday, March 15 encouraged early voting and voting by absentee ballot.

The in-person absentee voting schedule for the 2020 spring election is as follows:

Zeidler Municipal Building

841 N Broadway, Room 102

Midtown Center

5700 W Capitol Drive

(located west of Pick ‘n Save)

Zablocki Library

3501 W Oklahoma Ave

Monday, March 16—Sunday, April 5

Monday—Friday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday—Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (March 28 & 29 and April 4 & 5)

You will be required to show your acceptable photo ID when voting by in-person absentee ballot.

Here’s how to request an absentee ballot (by April 2):

By Mail : Download the Application for Absentee Ballot. Complete the form and mail it with a copy of your photo ID (if not previously provided) to: Election Commission, 200 E Wells St Room 501, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

: Download the Application for Absentee Ballot. Complete the form and mail it (if not previously provided) to: Election Commission, 200 E Wells St Room 501, Milwaukee, WI 53202. By Email : send an email (absenteeballot@milwaukee.gov) with a copy of your photo ID attached (if not previously provided). If you do not attach the Application for Absentee Ballot to your email, please provide the following information in the text of your email: Your Full Name Voting Address Specific election for which you would like a ballot or if you are requesting for the calendar year Ballot Delivery preference: mailing address (if it is different from your voting address) or if you prefer to receive your ballot via email ( emailed ballots must be printed and returned via mail at the voter’s expense) .

: send an email (absenteeballot@milwaukee.gov) (if not previously provided). If you do not attach the Application for Absentee Ballot to your email, please provide the following information in the text of your email: Online : applications can be submitted online at MyVote. This is the fastest method of request for indefinitely confined and military voters.

: applications can be submitted online at MyVote. This is the fastest method of request for indefinitely confined and military voters. Fax: you may fax your Application for Absentee Ballot to (414) 286-8445. Faxed photo IDs must be legible; we recommend lightening the ID on a copier before faxing it.

If you are not already registered, you will need to register to vote before an absentee ballot can be sent to you. A new voter registration application is required any time you move (even minor changes such as apartment units), change your name, or if you have not voted in the past four years.

“We anticipate that somewhere around 50 to 60,000 residents in this city will vote absentee by mail in this election,” said Albrecht. “That represents a 500% increase.”