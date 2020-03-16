Starbucks implementing ‘to go’ model amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Starbucks is taking precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The coffee chain announced Sunday, March 15 it is implementing a "to go" model to ensure social distancing in its stores across the United States and Canada.

In addition to preventing customers from gathering in its stores -- the Seattle-based company will not allow seating -- both inside the cafes and on patios for at least the next two weeks.

However, mobile order, drive-thru, and delivery options will remain open in some of its stores.

Starbucks is also temporarily shutting down stores in high-social gathering" locations-- including those inside malls and university campuses.