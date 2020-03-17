Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 health situation

Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots, says ‘football journey’ is elsewhere

Posted 7:56 am, March 17, 2020, by , Updated at 08:58AM, March 17, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots makes a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career.

The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said on Instagram on Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots. He said that “my football journey will take place elsewhere.”

He thanked “all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters,” adding it has “truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life, and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”

He officially hits the league’s open market Wednesday, but could reach agreement with another team on Tuesday when players and clubs can negotiate deals.

A four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP, Brady has been the enduring face of the Patriots and the most-celebrated player of his generation. Now, he will be leading another NFL team.

FOREVER A PATRIOT

LOVE YOU PATS NATION

