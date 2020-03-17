× With social distancing and self-quarantines, a look at popular movies and series streaming right now

NEW YORK — During this time of social distancing, many may be seeking out at-home entertainment, and there are plenty of options.

Popular streaming titles include Mark Wahlberg’s action-comedy “Spenser Confidential,” which started the week number one on the Netflix top ten movies.

Leading the TV top ten was coming-of-age high school drama, “On My Block.” The second TV spot went to the much talked about the reality show “Love Is Blind.”

Amazon is one place to find “in case you missed it” award-season films, including “Parasite.”

Popular originals include award-winning comedy, “Fleabag,” and anti-hero superhero series, “The Boys.”

On Hulu, there’s “FX on Hulu” now, which includes hit series like “The Americans.” There’s also the book-to-stream “little fires everywhere” with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington starting March 18.

Other platforms include Disney Plus, where you can find what people are calling baby Yoda in “The Mandalorian.”

Audiences can catch up on popular programming from the eight seasons of “Game of Thrones” to the five seasons of “Breaking Bad,” discover or rewatch classic series like “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City,” all of which offer hours of binge-watching.

Or, even head over to on-demand for network shows to binge before new episodes air.