Interactive coronavirus map from Johns Hopkins University
Brad Paisley’s free grocery store delivering to the elderly amid COVID-19 outbreak

Posted 8:42 am, March 18, 2020, by

DALLAS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 01: Brad Paisley performs at the 2nd Annual UNICEF Gala 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas on February 01, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for UNICEF USA)

TENNESSEE (WJW) — Country star Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly, are helping the elderly in their community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple earlier this year opened a free grocery store to support needy families in Nashville. Now, Paisley announced that the store will mobilize delivery of a week’s worth of groceries to elderly residents in the area.

“In light of how time has changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit,” he said. “They don’t need to be out. Let’s get through this.”

