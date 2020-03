Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Facebook announced it will give $1,000 to each of its employees worldwide. The company employs roughly 45,000.

The money is an attempt to help employees with remote working expenses -- like childcare and home office supplies.

Earlier this month, Facebook announced it would continue paying hourly workers for usual hours -- even though their time is reduced.

Other major tech companies like Twitter and Google have made working from home mandatory in several continents.