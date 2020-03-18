‘Let’s take care of ourselves:’ Matthew McConaughey shares calming message on COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Actor Matthew McConaughey is doing what he can to bring a little calm to the world that is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message McConaughey posted to Twitter on Tuesday, March 17, he shared some thoughts on the COVID-19 situation saying, “Let’s do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those around us.”

because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020

McConaughey stated we have an enemy in the coronavirus “that is faceless, that is raceless, sexless, non-denominational and bipartisan — and it’s an enemy that we all agree we want to beat.”

As of Wednesday morning, March 18, McConaughey’s video racked up more than 2.4 million views on Twitter.