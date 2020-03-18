‘Let’s take care of ourselves:’ Matthew McConaughey shares calming message on COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Actor Matthew McConaughey is doing what he can to bring a little calm to the world that is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video message McConaughey posted to Twitter on Tuesday, March 17, he shared some thoughts on the COVID-19 situation saying, “Let’s do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those around us.”
McConaughey stated we have an enemy in the coronavirus “that is faceless, that is raceless, sexless, non-denominational and bipartisan — and it’s an enemy that we all agree we want to beat.”
As of Wednesday morning, March 18, McConaughey’s video racked up more than 2.4 million views on Twitter.